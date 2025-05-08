LSG vs RCB head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 59 With Lucknow Super Giants all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 59 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming game.

Game 59 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Lucknow Super Giants taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium on May 8, and with both teams well in the race for the playoffs, they will be hoping for a good showing.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently occupy second place in the points table. The side, having played 11 matches, has won eight and has lost the remaining three. With one foot into the playoffs, the team will hope to maintain their form and breeze past Lucknow Super Giants as well.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants currently sit in 7th place in the standings. The side have won five matches and have lost six matches in the 11 games that they have played. Sitting in 7th, the side’s situation is a little more complicated as compared to RCB. They will have to win all of their remaining matches and will also be depending upon the results of some other teams in order to make it to the knockouts.

LSG vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other in the IPL 5 times. Lucknow Super Giants have won the tie 2 times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the clash 3 times.

LSG IPL 2025 squad: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.