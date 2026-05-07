LSG vs RCB: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 50 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 50th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will take on each other at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 7th, with the clash right around the corner, the two sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash.

It is interesting to note while Lucknow Super Giants are struggling to register victories in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are well in the running to reach the tournament playoffs.

While Lucknow Super Giants are in last place in the standings, RCB sits in third place and are on 12 points in 10 matches. A win tonight would mean that RCB would take first place in the standings. The side has better net run rate than Sunrisers Hyderabad and will hope for a good performance.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other across 7 matches in the IPL. In the 7 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 5 times, whereas Lucknow Super Giants have emerged victorious 2 times.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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