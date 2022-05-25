Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis celebrate.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted Playing XI, Weather Report

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. LSG, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.

The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Over the years, RCB have a batting-dominating side, which eventually used to lead to an unbalanced playing XI. However, things have changed this year and the Bangalore-based franchise has one of the best bowling attacks in the league.

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs RCB Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Harshal Patel

LSG vs RCB Tata IPL 2022 Eliminator Match Weather Report:

It is partly sunny in Kolkata with a temperature around 37 degrees Celcius and a wind speed of 11 kmph. The humidity is around 48 per cent with little chance of rain.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming Details

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.