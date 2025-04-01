LSG vs PBKS pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow play in IPL 2025 Match 13? Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to host its first game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season today. Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will face each other at the venue. Both teams are coming off a win and will be keen on continuing their winning run.

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will lock horns against each other in the 13th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season today. The IPL caravan has reached the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the first time this season.

Both sides are coming off solid wins in their respective previous outings. While LSG comfortably defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their own den, Punjab got the better of the Gujarat Titans in their opening game away from home. Both teams have brilliant batters up their sleeves and runs are there to be had in this encounter as well.

Interestingly, PBKS players have rested for almost a week after their previous encounter, that was played on March 25. The team led by Shreyas Iyer will be fresh and raring to go in this clash.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The 200-run mark has been breached only once in Lucknow since its initiation in the IPL. 235 was the highest score last year, and it was registered by KKR against the home team. Moreover, out of seven matches played here in IPL 2024, three were won by teams batting first and four by bowling first. As for the pitch, it is expected to be fresh and good for batting. Longer boundaries will test the batters here, and the bowlers might resort to bowling short deliveries more. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - IPL Numbers Game

Matches Played - 7 (in IPL 2024)

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average first inns score - 183

Highest total - 235 by KKR vs LSG

Lowest total - 130 by GT vs LSG

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni