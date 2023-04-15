LSG vs PBKS, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants will face Punjab Kings in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League on the 15th of April, Saturday. Both teams will want to begin their campaigns at the IPL 2023 on high-note by registering a win.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the LSG vs PBKS, 21st Match IPL 2023?

Saturday, 15th of April

At what time does LSG vs PBKS, 21st Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the LSG vs PBKS, 21st Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where can you watch LSG vs PBKS, 21st Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch LSG vs PBKS, 21st Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

