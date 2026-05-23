May 23, 2026
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  4. LSG vs PBKS LIVE cricket score: Punjab Kings strike early, look to break winning streak

LSG vs PBKS LIVE cricket score: Punjab Kings strike early, look to break winning streak

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The stage is set for the 68th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and the clash began on a positive note for Punjab as they opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Image Source : PTI
Lucknow:

Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 68th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It is worth noting that Lucknow Super Giants are sitting in 10th place in the standings and have already been eliminated from the tournament. They will be playing for pride and would hope to spoil the party for Punjab Kings. The side will be coming into the clash on the back of a loss against Rajasthan Royals, and the side would hope for a good showing against Punjab Kings. 

Coming on the back of six back-to-back losses, Punjab Kings would be desperate to break their losing streak. However, they are now dependent on the result of Rajasthan Royals as they hope to make it to the last four of the tournament. However, they will first need to win against Lucknow Super Giants, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the side that is placed in last place in the standings. 

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Cricket Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026
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