LSG vs MI pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play for IPL 2025 Match 16? Lucknow Super Giants will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on April 4. Check out the pitch report of the ground, which favoured the batters in the match between LSG and Punjab Kings earlier in the season.

Lucknow Super Giants will host Mumbai Indians in match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Both the teams have managed to register only one win in the three matches that they have played and thus, will be under immense pressure leading to the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Particularly Lucknow, who have lost their previous game against Punjab Kings at home.

Mumbai, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings and followed that by another defeat to Gujarat Titans. In the third game, they thumped Kolkata Knight Riders, which will give the players plenty of confidence to bounce back in the tournament. They have had multiple positives so far but the team desperately needs Rohit Sharma to find back his mojo.

For Lucknow, their bowling has let the team down so far. Among batters, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Poooran have been phenomenal and they would hope to carry the same momentum. The form of Rishabh Pant however is a massive concern.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium will favour the batters. Traditionally, it used to offer assistance to the spinners but the nature has changed in 2025, which didn’t impress LSG mentor Zaheer Khan. Bowling first meanwhile will be the ideal thing to do.

LSG vs MI Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants - Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar