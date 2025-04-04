LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are sailing in the same boat having won one and lost a couple of matches in the 2025 edition of the IPL so far. While the home team is coming off a loss, Mumbai Indians made short work of KKR at home and will be keen to repeat it in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Zaheer Khan's criticism of the pitch took the headlines away from the home team's poor performance as Rishabh Pant and Co get ready to face the Mumbai Indians in order to get first points at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium. Early wickets were key against the Super Giants and that's what Punjab Kings did in the previous game and coming off skittling Kolkata Knight Riders for a meagre 116, the Mumbai Indians bowlers, especially the powerplay ones will be keen to get into LSG middle-order early in the innings.

Mumbai Indians have had a couple of uncapped stars come up with their breakout performances on debut in the IPL; however, the five-time champions hope that they will be able to sustain that level of performance through the tournament. If the pitch is similar to the Punjab Kings game, Mumbai Indians may retain the XII that played against the Kolkata Knight Riders as it gives them the best balance with both bat and ball. The only box to tick? Rohit Sharma as an opener. Even if he is playing as an impact player, the former MI skipper needs to realise that his franchise needs runs at the top from him to put pressure on the opposition.

The lack of experience in the bowling department was visible for Super Giants in the last game and hence, they will welcome back Akash Deep, who is now 100 per cent fit as declared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Akash Deep may be yet to prove himself in the T20 format, however, his experience will be crucial for LSG to put MI batters under pressure and needless to say, they need runs from their captain, Rishabh Pant.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 16, LSG vs MI

Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner (vc), Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav/Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju