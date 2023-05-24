LSG vs MI, IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Eliminator on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League on the 24th of May, Wednesday. Both LSG and MI will want to win the do-or-die game in order to advance to the Qualifier 2. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the LSG vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023?

May 24, Wednesday

At what time does LSG vs MI, Eliminator of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the LSG vs MI, Eliminator of IPL 2023 being played?

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch LSG vs MI, Eliminator of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch LSG vs MI, Eliminator of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

