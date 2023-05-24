LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Head-to-Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow vs Mumbai Head to Head

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians square off against each other in the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Both LSG and MI occupied the final two spots of the playoffs and did not play in Qualifier 1. While LSG amassed 17 points from their 14 games and stayed below, CSK on Net run rate, MI sneaked the tiny opening into the knockouts with 16 points after RCB's loss.

Both MI and LSG are coming off three wins in their last four encounters and pushed the pedal when it mattered the most. Mumbai defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league stage game by 8 wickets as Cameron Green produced a remarkable hundred. They then received favour from Gujarat Titans, who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to knock RCB out.

Meanwhile, LSG have had a more comprehensive way of qualification. They earned their ticket to the playoffs in their last win against Kolkata Knight Riders but LSG did not need any support from others. Now the two will collide against each other in a do-or-a-die match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

LSG vs MI Head to Head

Lucknow and Mumbai have faced each other three times in the former's short history. Interestingly, they have a 3-0 win record against the five-time champions and have never lost to them. Lucknow faced Mumbai twice in the last season and once this season. All of their wins have come while defending.

What happened in LSG vs MI's last match

The last time these two teams had a crack against each other was on 16th May 2023 in Lucknow. The Super Giants were powered by a fabulous 89-run knock of Marcu Stoinis, who helped LSG finish at 177/3.

Coming out to defend the target, Ravi Bishnoi helped Lucknow apply breaks on Mumbai. Mi were cruising through with their openers firing but Bishnoi sent both of them back before Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan helped restrict MI to 172 and win by 5 runs.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The two teams have played at the Brabourne, Wankhede, and Ekana Cricket Stadiums. This is their first meet at Chennai's home MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Probable Playing XIs:

LSG's Probable XI:

Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

MI's Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen

Latest Cricket News