Frustrating thing is that we're making same mistake over and over again: MI bowling coach after loss

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG vs MI

Mumbai Indians suffered a loss to Lucknow Super Giants in the 63rd game of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. In the game, MI conceded more than 50 runs in the last three overs of LSG's innings and eventually Lucknow registered victory by 5 runs. Mumbai bowling coach Shane Bond has expressed his disappointment with the team's bowling unit for making the "same mistake over and over again"

"For me, the most frustrating thing is about not sticking to the plans that we talk about. We were very clear with what we wanted to do on this wicket to players like Marcus (Stoinis) and where we wanted to bowl, we didn't bowl there consistently enough," Bond said at the post-match press conference.

"When you're looking at a team plan, you've got to get the batsmen to hit in areas where you want them to hit. Make it as hard as possible for them. You don't want them to hit you in areas that they want to hit.

"We saw that with Stoinis -- a fine player. We knew he was trying to hit straight down the ground and we dished out balls for him to do it. In the end, his innings was the difference between the two teams."

Stoinis remained unbeaten by scoring 89 off 47 balls as LSG recovered from a poor start to post 177 runs. He smashed eight sixes and shared an 82-run partnership with stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya.

Bond added, "We've always prided ourselves in our preparation, the work that we do behind the scenes, and how we review the game - the mistakes on which we want to improve. The frustrating thing is that we're making the same mistake over and over again. From my point of view, it's disappointing.

"For 15 overs, we were excellent, we delivered what we wanted to.

One player put us under pressure. That's what Rashid Khan did the other night and we made the same mistakes. It didn't cost us in the last game, it definitely cost us tonight.

"You can never stop good players from scoring runs. You'd rather have players scoring 89 from 47 be at 70 from 47. Those 17 to 20 runs can make a difference. We've talked about that at Wankhede over the course of the year. You are talking about a difference of 10-15 runs," he said.

"There's no way we should have gone for 54 runs in the last three overs on that ground. It was just poor."

Latest Cricket News