LSG vs GT: What is Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma's IPL 2023 salary?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohit Sharma was fabulous in GT's game vs LSG

LSG vs GT: Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a wonderful spell in the LSG vs GT game in IPL 2023. On the back of some terrific bowling by Mohit, Mohammed Shami, and Noor Ahmad, GT managed to defend a 135-run total against LSG to win by 7 runs. For his fabulous 3-0-17-2 spell, he was named the Player of the Match.

What is Mohit Sharma's IPL 2023 salary?

Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma has made a comeback to the tournament after a break of 3 years. He did not play any game since last playing for Delhi in IPL 2020. His base price for IPL 2023 Auctions was Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans picked the pacer at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Notably, he was the net bowler for GT in IPL 2022. He made his IPL comeback in 2023 for GT in a game against PBKS and bowled a tight spell while also taking 2 wickets against them. He was awarded the Player of the Match award in that game too.

After his magical comeback, Mohit had opened on his comeback journey. "I had had back surgery, and many people weren't sure if I had played enough domestic cricket (to be signed for IPL auction). I received a call from Ashish bhai, saying I should be with the team, and if someone gets injured I'd get a chance," Sharma had said to broadcasters during the PBKS vs GT game.

Mohit is out of action for India too since 2015. He has played in a World Cup semifinal but is now far from the team. He played only 1 game in IPL 2020. He had opened up that getting involved in cricket is crucial. "Obviously, if you have to upgrade your cricket or better it in any way, you need competitive practice. I felt, what am I going to do sitting at home? I was here and doing competitive practice instead, I kept myself involved in cricket, and I think it was a good time for me."

Latest Cricket News