LSG vs GT: Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad help Gujarat snatch win from Lucknow in low-scoring thriller

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat hold Lucknow in low-scoring thriller

LSG vs GT: Gujarat Titans held Lucknow Super Giants in the 30th match of IPL 2023 as fast bowlers Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami and spinner Noor Ahmad starred in a low-scoring thriller at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Defending a score of 135, GT restricted the home side LSG to 128 in 20 overs as KL Rahul's fifty went in vain. Notably, LSG was once bossing the contest with Rahul and Mayers hitting the ball sweet.

The game was very much in LSG's favour till the 15th over when Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul were in the middle with less than run-a-ball required and 9 wickets in hand. But once, Noor Ahmad got Krunal, it started going out of LSG's hands. Mohit Sharma, Shami and Ahmad then pulled things further back as LSG kept losing control from the game. They gave only 11 runs in the 18th and 19th over to bring the equation to 12 needed off 6 but Rahul was at the crease. However, Mohit Sharma bowled a brilliant final over and got Rahul caught out and then Marcus Stoinis to help GT win by 7 runs.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News