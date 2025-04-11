LSG vs GT head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 26 With Lucknow Super Giants all set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans in game 26 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming game.

The stage is set for game 26 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 11. It is worth noting that both Lucknow and Gujarat have been in good form of late.

Where GT have won four out of the five matches that they have played, the side is sitting in first place in the standings, just ahead of Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, in the five matches that Lucknow Super Giants has played, the side has won three games and lost three.

Lucknow currently occupy fifth place in the standings, and they will hope to put in a good showing against the in-form Gujarat Titans. With the clash approaching, many would be wondering how the matches have fared when Lucknow faced off against Gujarat in the past.

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have locked horns five times in IPL history; Gujarat have won the head-to-head so far with four wins in the IPL, with Lucknow winning on just a single occasion in five matches.

LSG IPL 2025 squad: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

