LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Lucknow Super Giants will face Delhi Capitals in the third match of the Indian Premier League on the 1st of April, Saturday. Both teams will want to begin their campaigns at the IPL 2023 on high-note by registering a win.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the LSG vs DC, 3rd Match IPL 2023?

Saturday, 1st of April

At what time does LSG vs DC, 3rd Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the LSG vs DC, 3rd Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where can you watch LSG vs DC, 3rd Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch LSG vs DC, 3rd Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

