LSG vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition of the IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been probably the best defending side in the 2024 edition of the IPL having won three matches in a row and will fancy their chances against a deflated Delhi Capitals side to make it four at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 12. The Super Giants may not have their batters contributing to their full capacity, however, their young Indian bowlers have stepped up and the team is looking in phenomenal touch to make it to the playoffs for the third time in a row.

Delhi Capitals have been poor in the tournament, with their selection, with their tactics. The injuries to Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Mitchell Marsh haven't helped a bit and Anrich Nortje's form is a reason to worry for the Delhi team. Against a really good bowling attack, the Capitals might give the 22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk a run in place of an overseas pacer.

With Kuldeep injured, the Capitals are struggling with their extra Indian bowling option and hence on a surface like Lucknow, they could go in with leg-spinner Praveen Dubey. Lucknow, on the other hand, will be without Mayank Yadav for at least a week and hence will have to find another Indian pacer to replace him.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No. 26, LSG vs DC

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

Probable playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan/Arshad Khan, M Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje/Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed