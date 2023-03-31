LSG vs DC IPL 2023, Match Prediction: Who will win Match 3 in tournament; top performers of game

Follow us on Image Source : IPL, PTI LSG face DC in 3rd match of tournament

LSG vs DC IPL 2023, Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other in the 3rd match of the tournament on April 1 at the former's home. After displaying a promising performance in their first season, KL Rahul's LSG will want to start well in their second season. For Delhi, they will be having their new skipper in the form of David Warner as Rishabh Pant continues to recover from his car crash injuries.

Player availability

Quinton de Kock will arrive late as he is busy completing his national duties in an ODI series against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan is in doubt to play in this season as LSG coach Andy Flower has kept his fingers crossed but with less hope over his availability.

For Capitals, Pant is out of action and Proteas pair Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will arrive on 3rd April along with de Kock.

Lucknow have strength in their all-rounders with the likes of K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams and Mayers giving them power. For the Capitals, they have a strong batting lineup led by Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan and Powell.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 3

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

DC's Probable XI:

David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG's Probable XI:

KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium generally suits the batters and a high-scoring contest is expected between the two sides.

Predictions

Best Batter of the match: KL Rahul

KL Rahul led his new side to the playoffs in its first season. He had a fabulous season with the bat as well as he was the second-highest run-getter last year. For LSG's chances in the tournament, Rahul will be key.

Best Bowler of the match: Mark Wood

Mark Wood is an express bowler, who can trouble any batter on any day. Wood will be leading the pace attack along with Avesh Khan.

Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants win

