LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 3 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in their opening match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. While LSG finished at 4th position in the previous edition of IPL, DC finished at number 5. Both teams will want to register win and start their campaign on high-note.

Ahead of the match, let's look at the Dream XI of both teams for the 3rd match of IPL 2023:

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants

Match No. 3 of IPL 2023

Saturday, 7:30 PM

Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals:

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Chetan Sakaria/Khalil Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants:

​KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood.

Dream 11 for DC vs LSG

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: David Warner, KL Rahul, Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Also Read:

PBKS vs KKR, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Gujarat Titans start IPL 2023 campaign on high-note, thrash Chennai Super Kings in opening match

LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Latest Cricket News