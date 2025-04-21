LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals clash LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals look to return to the winning ways after losing their last match to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025. DC are up against Lucknow Super Giants in their eighth match of the tournament.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Delhi Capitals have been one of the strongest teams in this tournament, having won five of their seven matches so far, while LSG have been consistently being around the middle of the points table and have shown enough to be a side that can make it to the playoffs.

The major subplot between this clash will be KL Rahul facing LSG for the first time as he has moved to Capitals after parting ways with LSG. He missed DC and LSG's first fixture in Visakhapatnam due to the birth of his child and is now in good batting touch. Rishabh Pant, the former DC captain, will be leading LSG for the second time against his former team this season.

DC are coming off a defeat in their last encounter against Gujarat Titans and would be looking to return to winning ways to put their stranglehold in the top two. LSG defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture, a nail-biter when Avesh Khan helped LSG defend nine off the final over to win by two runs. Ahead of all the action, here is the Dream11 fantasy picks for the LSG vs DC fixture.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

KL Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran (c), Abhishek Porel, Mitchell Marsh, Karun Nair, Ayush Badoni, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Arshin Kulkarni