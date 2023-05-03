LSG vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Both teams are in top four at the moment but are stuck at 10 points for quite some time. Moreover, LSG have lost their last three matches at home while CSK have won three matches away from home this season. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

​Pitch Report - LSG vs CSK

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is not easy for batters. Set batters are expected to play right through the innings. The spinners have generally done well. LSG couldn't chase down 127 runs against RCB in the previous outing while they also failed to chase 136 runs against GT earlier in the season. The average first innings score at the venue is 147.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, absolutely. If the match is being played on the black soil pitch, expect the team winning the toss to bat first and post a score around only 130 which might turn out to be par score. However, if red soil pitch is used, comparatively higher scores are expected. Perhaps PBKS even chased down 160 runs on a similar pitch earlier while LSG had scored 193 runs in their first home game this season.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 147

Average 2nd Innings scores: 133

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 193/6 (20 Ov) by LSG vs DC

Highest score chased - 161/8 (19.3 Ov) by PBKS vs LSG

Lowest score defended - 126/9 (20 Ov) by RCB vs LSG

Full Squads -

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

