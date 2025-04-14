LSG vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play for IPL 2025 clash? Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against Chennai Super Kings, who are on a freefall in the ongoing season of the IPL. The Super Giants have won two out of three home games so far and would be confident coming into Monday clash since they beat the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans in the last game.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are ticking one box at a time in the ongoing season of the IPL and would be better if they can get their skipper Rishabh Pant up to speed, who finally came up to open the innings amid unfortunate circumstances with Mitchell Marsh missing out due to family reasons. The Super Giants are coming off beating the Gujarat Titans, hence will be confident taking on the Chennai Super Kings, who seem to be on a freefall.

It played a bit slow in the Saturday game against the Titans at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium but since it was the day game as it came on to the bat nicely in the second innings.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

Lucknow pitch actually has been really sporty. In three games thus far, a 200-plus total was defended, a 180-plus chase went down to the last over and a 170-plus chase was done and dusted with three overs left. If the last game is taken as an example, the old ball gripped and turned mostly since the pitch got drier under the sun and hence it slowed down. Under the lights, it skidded on and that is likely to be the case on Monday as well, since it's an evening game.

Lucknow Super Giants have lost both the games defending so far in the ongoing season while chasing hasn't been Chennai Super Kings' strength with the lack of form probably for every batter in the line-up. However, if Friday's tame surrender is anything to go by, CSK would be puzzled as to what to do, because even if it's a black soil wicket, it might grip but still be a good track to bat on.

It could be another 180-190-plus game and Lucknow Super Giants have the batters and the batting line-up in form to do that. LSG would want to chase and if all goes well, batting first, putting runs on the board might not be as bad a thing for the Super Kings, whose line-up currently is anything but confident.