Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
  LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni's Chennai look to return to winning ways against Pandya's Lucknow
LSG vs CSK Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants in the 45th match of IPL 2023. CSK look to return to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses. Meanwhile, LSG aim to make a comeback after the dramatic match against RCB. For for Latest Updates

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 13:55 IST
Lucknow face Chennai at home
Lucknow face Chennai at home

LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants in the 45th match of IPL 2023. After facing two successive losses in their previous matches, CSK look to return winning ways. Meanwhile, LSG are also aiming to make a comeback after their low-scoring loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. LSG will also be missing their captain KL Rahul as he has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Live updates :LSG vs CSK IPL 2023, Latest Updates

  • May 03, 2023 1:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Where are LSG in the Points table?

    Lucknow are placed just above CSK - on third in the standings. They have also won 5 out of 9 games but have a better NRR (0.639) against their name. LSG have faced problems winning at home in the recent games and especially when they play on black soil pitch. A win will take LSG to the top of the IPL 2023 standings.

  • May 03, 2023 1:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Where are CSK in Points table?

    Even after those two losses, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in the top 4 of the Points table. They have 5 wins in 9 games an NRR of 0.329. A win today will certainly take them into the top 2 and possibly to the top of the standings if they win big.

  • May 03, 2023 1:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads of both teams

    LSG's squad:

    Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma. (KL Rahul reportedly ruled out of IPL 2023)

    CSK's squad:

    MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

  • May 03, 2023 1:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Lucknow face Chennai at home

    After that low-scoring thriller and a dramatic end to the LSG vs RCB match, Lucknow will lock horns against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a space of less than 48 hours. LSG suffered an 18-run loss that night and now have their captain sitting on the sidelines as he is reportedly ruled out due to the hip flexor. Meanwhile, CSK are coming off defeats against Rajasthan and Punjab. Dhoni's men will look to keep their hold tight in the top 2, while LSG's aim is no different. So, sit back at your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this afternoon's game in Lucknow.

