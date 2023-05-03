LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni's Chennai look to return to winning ways against Pandya's Lucknow

After that low-scoring thriller and a dramatic end to the LSG vs RCB match, Lucknow will lock horns against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a space of less than 48 hours. LSG suffered an 18-run loss that night and now have their captain sitting on the sidelines as he is reportedly ruled out due to the hip flexor. Meanwhile, CSK are coming off defeats against Rajasthan and Punjab. Dhoni's men will look to keep their hold tight in the top 2, while LSG's aim is no different. So, sit back at your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this afternoon's game in Lucknow.