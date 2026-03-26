LSG's Tom Moody happy with squad development, says 'all our fast bowlers are giving us a selection headache'

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants suffered multiple setbacks in the 2025 season, with several of their pacers, including Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, being ruled out for either the majority of the season or the entire. Shamar Joseph had also withdrawn from the tournament, while several others were dealing with injury concerns.

This year, LSG have tried to sort those problems. The Rishabh Pant-led side signed Mohammed Shami, who will bring in some-needed experience. Mayank and Mohsin are also fit this time around and are ready to go. Digvesh Rathi, who produced stunning performances last season, could once again be a USP. They have also added Anrich Nortje, who can bowl in the death, while Arjun Tendulkar could be a decent left-arm option.

Speaking about the balance in the bowling unit, LSG’s director of cricket Tom Moody noted that the team needed improvement after last year and was happy that they could pull off the Shami deal, who joined on a trade deal from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s very clear that the preparation leading into 2025 wasn’t as good as it could have been. We had a number of players who were underdone, fitness-wise. The squad and balance we have now, include a strong, high-quality domestic fast-bowling attack, which we’ve added to smartly in the off-season through a trade for Mohammed Shami, who can lead that group and show the way forward,” Moody said on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’.

“All the areas we felt needed improvement have been addressed, including bringing in a new medical team. At this point, all our fast bowlers are giving us a selection headache, which is exactly what you want going into the first game,” he added.

LSG’s true identity is still evolving: Sanjiv Goenka

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka spoke about the DNA of Lucknow. He noted that their identity is still evolving and added that unless the franchise wins the trophy, the team may not receive the same level of respect.

“I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy. Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy,” Goenka said.

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