New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants made two blockbuster trades ahead of the IPL 2027 season. First, they traded in Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi Capitals for Rishabh Pant and later signed Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Mohammed Shami.

After announcing their retention for the next season, Lucknow’s Director of Cricket Tom Moody explained the reason for trading out Shami for Curran. He noted that LSG were in hunt for an all-rounder who could bat in the middle order and, for the same reason, were interested in both Curran and Punjab Kings’ Marcus Stoinis. They were in touch with both players and eventually, a deal with Rajashan was finalised.

He further mentioned that even though letting go of Shami was a tough choice, since LSG have multiple Indian pacers in the ranks, the deal made sense to them.

“With a heavy heart, we let go of Shami. He is a modern icon of the game and has had such a decorated career in India. But with the emergence of players like Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, and the pace bowlers behind them in Akash Singh and Arjun Tendulkar, we felt we had the depth in our bowling unit to afford that trade,” Moody said on JioStar.

“One of the things we were really missing was that all-rounder in our top six or top seven, to give us the flexibility to play different combinations and bat deep, which we could not do last season. With Sam Curran's addition, we now have a left-arm seam option with the new ball, someone who can bowl at the death, and a batter who can bat anywhere in the middle order. That kind of all-round ability is exactly what we needed to balance our XI, and Sam Curran solves that issue for us,” he added.

Conversation with Marcus Stoinis

Moody revealed that the conversation with Punjab didn’t materialise, and for that, Lucknow couldn’t sign Stoinis. However, they are very happy having Curran in the ix, who can prove to be a vital cog for the side.

“Sam Curran wasn't the only all-rounder we considered. We were in talks with Punjab Kings for Marcus Stoinis, and he's played for LSG before. He is a dynamic player and more of a power hitter who can take the game away in the middle overs, and he gives you a genuine option with the ball as well. Sam, on the other hand, is a seam-up all-rounder who can swing the new ball, bowl at the death, and his batting is different too,” Moody said.

“We couldn't find common ground with Punjab Kings for Stoinis. So, in the end, we went with Sam Curran, and we are very happy with what he brings to the squad,” he added.

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