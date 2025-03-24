LSG’s Mayank Yadav’s recovery process hits another roadblock due to toe injury Star Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Mayank Yadav's injury recovery process has hit another roadblock after he has seemingly injured his toe before LSG' first IPL 2025 game. Lucknow are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their first game on March 24.

Lucknow Super Giants' star pacer Mayank Yadav has hit yet another roadblock. Almost on his way to make a recovery from his back injury, Mayank Yadav has been set back with another injury, this time in his toe. However, with his injury problems persisting, LSG head coach is hopeful that Mayank Yadav could make his return in the back end of the IPL.

It is interesting to note that Lucknow Super Giants will be going into their season opener of the IPL with several injuries in their camp. The likes of Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mayank Yadav will be unavailable for the side, and this could hinder LSG’s campaign significantly.

Ahead of their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals in Vizag, LSG head coach Justin Langer took centre stage and talked about the various injuries in his team’s camp ahead of the DC clash.

"Yeah, we're very aware that four of our bowlers are unavailable for the first game and probably a couple of the guys for a few games down the track. But that's sport, that's cricket, fast bowling usually gives you some headaches but you just have to adapt. And we've all been in the business long enough to know that the fast-bowling injuries is something that you always have to prepare for,” Langer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

It is interesting to note that Mayank Yadav, ever since winning Player of the Match awards in his first two matches of the IPL 2024, has been plagued with injuries. The star pacer is yet to get into his own ever since his injury problems.

"Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well (coming back from a back injury), and he kicked his toe on the bed. He got an infection in his toe. It's put his rehab back about a week or two weeks,” Langer said.