LSG pacer to miss first few games in IPL 2025 LSG pacer Mayank Yadav is expected to miss at least two to three matches in the Indian Premier League 2025. He is currently training to recover full fitness at the NCA and a source noted that he has just started bowling.

Despite injury concerns, Lucknow Super Giants showed faith and retained Mayank Yadav for INR 11 crore ahead of the mega-auction. The ace pacer had a terrific start to the 2024 edition, clinching seven wickets in four matches but a side strain ruled him out of the competition. She clicked over 150 kmph on several occasions during the tournament and courtesy of the same, several former cricketers opined that the pacer should travel with the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Unfortunately, Mayank spent most of the time in rehab and returned during the T20I series against Bangladesh in October. He played three matches and picked up four wickets before getting injured again. Since then, the 22-year-old has yet to play a single professional match. Currently, he’s at the National Cricket Academy, recovering from the injury and might miss a few games for Lucknow in the IPL 2025.

A source tracking his development stated that the cricketer is on course to regain full fitness but may miss three games for Lucknow. He revealed that the Delhi-born pacer just started bowling but it would take some time for him to take more load.

“Mayank is expected to get fit in some time but he might have to miss the first few games of the Indian Premier League. As of now, it could be first two to three games. He has just started bowling at NCA and will slowly be building his load,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The domestic players of the Lucknow franchise have already begun their preparation and the international stars are expected to join soon. Captain Rishabh Pant has landed in India after the Champions Trophy success but it's unclear when he will join the LSG camp. Meanwhile, LSG will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.