LSG crush SRH; Pooran, Marsh, Shardul stun Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh had a stunning day with the bat, scoring a half-century each but it was Shardul Thakur, who set the tone with a four-wicket haul in the first innings. The 33-year-old went unsold in the IPL mega-auction but LSG mentor Zaheer Khan brought him to the camp after several of their bowlers suffered various injuries.

Shardul started well with two wickets against Delhi Capitals and bettered it with a four-wicket haul against SRH. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in his second over of the day and later, dismissed Abhinav Manohar and Mohammed Shami. Apart from him, all the other bowlers picked up one wicket each as Hyderabad posted 191 runs in the first innings.

Travis Head was the star with the bat for SRH, as he made 47 runs off 28 balls. Later, Nitish Reddy and Aniket Verma played valuable knocks of 32 and 36 runs each. However, neither of the cricketers could capitalize on their starts.

In the second innings, Pooran stole the show with his blistering knock of 70 runs off just 26 balls. He hit 6 boundaries and 6 sixes during his stay in the crease and pushed SRH out of the contest. Marsh supported him well, scoring 52 runs off 31 deliveries. The duo stitched a partnership of 116 runs and that was enough for LSG to move close to the win.

Later, contributions from Abdul Samad and David Miller saw Lucknow pick up a comfortable win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Meanwhile, both the Orange Cap and Purple Cap now belong to LSG. Shardul is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament while Pooran is the highest-run scorer, with 145 runs to his name in two matches.