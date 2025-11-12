LSG considering releasing Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi ahead of IPL 2026 Lucknow Super Giants may release Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of IPL 2026 to free ₹22 crore. Fitness and form concerns drive the move, while David Miller is also likely to be released as LSG target a marquee overseas all-rounder for their revamped squad.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are reportedly preparing for a minor squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and are expected to enter the bidding war with a sizable purse. The franchise is keen to sign a marquee overseas all-rounder and has already held exploratory talks with a few teams regarding potential trades, though none have materialised so far. They have reportedly completed the signing of Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians, but he would only serve as a backup of the all-rounder they buy or trade in at the last moment.

As part of their restructuring, LSG are seriously contemplating releasing pacer Mayank Yadav and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Both players were retained for ₹11 crore each, meaning their release would free up a total of ₹22 crore in the budget. While the management remains optimistic about Mayank’s long-term potential, his recurring fitness concerns have prompted caution.

The 23-year-old featured in only two matches during IPL 2025 before being sidelined due to injury. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and recently resumed training, aiming to regain full fitness by February. LSG may consider releasing him and attempting to buy him back at a lower price in the auction.

In Bishnoi’s case, the decision stems from inconsistent performances in the previous season. The 25-year-old leg-spinner managed just nine wickets in 11 matches, with an economy rate of 10.83, well below expectations. With young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and M Siddharth impressing the team management, LSG are weighing the option of releasing Bishnoi to create more financial flexibility.

David Miller too on the release list

Adding to the list of possible departures, David Miller is also likely to be released. The South African veteran, who signed for ₹7.5 crore, struggled to make an impact, scoring only 153 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 127.49. With a packed middle order and the desire to bring in a dynamic overseas all-rounder, LSG are expected to part ways with Miller as part of their pre-auction revamp.