New Delhi:

Usman Khawaja has revealed that Pat Cummins’ recent public comments about the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 have left him deeply hurt. However, he maintains that his respect and affection for Australia’s captain remain unchanged. The former opener also disclosed that he has approached Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg with a proposed team statement aimed at bringing the long-running controversy to a close.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Khawaja discussed the growing dispute following revelations in his autobiography, Sabr. He said he had contacted Cummins before the Australia captain addressed the media in a lengthy press conference earlier this month but was disappointed by the personal nature of his response.

“I've always loved Pat Cummins the person and the leader, terrific. I was never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that. Attack what I said, yeah, personally, [but] the way he did, for so long, and just kept going and kept going - I've never seen that side of Pat before, and that's what really disappointed me. I didn't want to watch it, but I had to watch it because I had to know what he was saying,” Khawaja said.

Khawaja explained that the 68-minute media interaction was difficult to watch, particularly because he had expected Cummins to take a more conciliatory approach. He also expressed satisfaction after the CA board publicly extended unanimous backing to the captain despite subsequent criticism.

Not going to judge him on 70 mins presser: Khawaja

The former opener maintained that the disagreement had not changed his overall feelings towards Cummins, adding that he did not want the controversy to damage individuals.

“I will always love Pat. I'm not going to - as much as that hurt me, and it really did hurt me - I'm not going to judge him on 70 minutes of a presser, or probably like 20 minutes of a presser … like, that's not who I'm going to judge Pat on, so there's plenty of love, no matter what. I'm not a hateful guy,” Khawaja said.

“But it was surprising because I did - I won't say the context of it - I did text Pat before that, a couple of days out, hoping he'd be able to find a middle ground which brings everyone in together in this, rather than putting the walls up and really creating a bigger division,” he added.

He also argued that the responsibility for addressing the 2018 scandal should have rested more firmly with Cricket Australia rather than Cummins, who was 24 at the time.

In an effort to find common ground, Khawaja sent Greenberg a proposed statement acknowledging collective responsibility for artificially changing the ball’s condition during the tour.

Also Read:

Ben Stokes registers for IPL 2027 auction: Which three franchises likely to bid for England player?