'Lost the battle, not the war' - Shreyas Iyer oozes confidence to script comeback after horrendous show vs RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to progress to the IPL 2025 final. After the match, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer expressed confidence in bouncing back in the Qualifier 2 to progress to the summit clash on June 3.

Chandigarh:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to move to the final of the IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, on the other hand, has another opportunity in their hands to make it to their first final in 11 years. They will be playing the winner of the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians and the winner will play RCB in the summit clash, slated to take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of Qualifier 2, Punjab need to address several areas. Their batting department flopped severely, registering the joint-lowest total in IPL playoffs. They posted 101 runs in the first innings, which wasn’t enough as RCB got the job done in just 10 overs. Punjab’s attacking approach cost them quick wickets in the middle and that resulted in a massive defeat in Mullanpur.

After the game in Mullanpur, Shreyas reflected on the team’s performance, stating that they will go back and learn about the areas they have done wrong. He mentioned that the players couldn’t execute the plans in the middle, but don’t want to give any excuse and bounce back stronger in Qualifier 2.

“Not a day to forget, but got to go back to the drawing board. We lost a lot of wickets (in the first innings.) There's a lot to go back and study on. I am not doubting on my decisions to be honest. Whatever we did in terms of planning, outside of the ground whatever (planning) we did, I think it was on point. Just that we couldn't execute it on the field. Can't even blame the bowlers, as it was a low total to defend,” Shreyas said in the post-match presentation.

“We got to work on our batting especially on this wicket. In all the games we have played here there has been some variable bounce. We can't give such reasons because we are professionals at the end of the day and we have to bat according to the situation and we have to live up to it. We have lost the battle, but not the war,” he added.