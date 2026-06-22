Lorcan Tucker named captain as Ireland announce squad for India T20I series

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming T20I series between India and Ireland. The two sides will meet across two T20I matches on June 26 and 28. With the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently having revealed the squad for the series, Ireland Cricket Board has also come forward to reveal Ireland’s squad for the series.

It is worth noting that the Indian team will be kicking off the tour with two T20Is against Ireland. Furthermore, the Men in Blue will be continuing the tour by taking on England across a multi-format series.

It is interesting to note that Lorcan Tucker will be leading the Ireland squad against the Indian team. Furthermore, the likes of Ross Adair, Harry Tector, and George Dockrell will be featuring for the side in the series.

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Lorcan Tucker weighed in after the squad announcement

After the squad was announced, Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker took centre stage and talked about the various aspects of the squad that will be taking on the Indian team. He talked about how big a privilege it is to be leading Ireland’s squad and opened up on how he is looking to lead by example as Ireland locks horns with the Indian team.

“It’s obviously a great privilege, and not one I thought would arrive when I started my career all those years ago. There’s a feeling of responsibility to the playing group and organisation to represent them well and also to all the other captains who came before me. I look back with admiration at all the captains that have led Ireland in the past and am proud to now join them,” Lorcan Tucker was quoted as saying by Cricket Ireland.

“My approach to the captaincy is to lead from within and by example. I’d like to think I have good relationships with all the staff and players and can act with honesty and empathy,” he added.

Ireland squad: Lorcan Tucker ©, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson

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