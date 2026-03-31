'Looks a cut above lot of youngsters': Former India cricketer's massive praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has come up with massive praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his stunning knock against the Chennai Super Kings on Monday. For the unversed, the 15-year-old smashed a 15-ball half-century in the 128-run chase to blow CSK away in their opening game of the season. Looking at his batting, Rayudu feels the teenager is much better than most of the youngsters in the country at the moment.

He also backed Sooryavanshi to do wonders for Indian cricket in future. "He looks a cut above a lot of youngsters in the country, and he's a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket. I don't know when, but definitely in the future. The way he has been batting and the freedom with which he has been batting, it's a great testament to the fact that [RRs] management has been doing a wonderful job, not complicating things for him. And his shot-making - the ease with which he's been taking on bowlers is unbelievable at this age," Rayudu said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Rayudu stops short of picking Sooryavanshi in the Indian team

Ambati Rayudu believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can certainly be picked in India's T20I team but reckons there are a few players ahead of him at the moment. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal is one man who is unfortunate to not have regularly played for India in the shortest format. For the same reason, Rayudu feels India debut could take a little more time for Sooryavanshi.

"I think definitely the T20 format [for his maiden call-up]. If he has a very good IPL and if he shows that he has the ability to keep calm under pressure... because, don't forget, our Indian team is a world champion team. It's won the T20 World Cup. So to replace somebody in that side is not easy.

"To me, there are a few players ahead of him at the moment, because you tend to pick and build your teams ahead of the next ICC competition. There are enough cricketers who have been consistently doing well. So he is definitely in the race if I was the selector. But at the moment, there are a lot of guys who have been consistent for the last two or three years," Rayudu added.

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