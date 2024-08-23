'Looking it as preparation for T20 World Cup': Jemimah Rodrigues on WCPL stint with Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : TKRIDERS X Jemimah Rodrigues played her first match in the Women's CPL for the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 22

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues is keen to utilise the maiden Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) stint for the Trinbago Knight Riders as part of her preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE. Jemimah reckoned that these were the only games she would get before the T20 World Cup and would get the opportunity to implement some of the things she is working on in the matches to get a better idea of where she is at.

"These are the matches that I'm actually going to get before going and playing like proper team matches [T20 World Cup]," Jemimah was quoted as saying during a media interaction organised by FanCode, by ESPNCricinfo.

"I'm really looking forward to a few things that I'm working on to try and implement it here because when you do it in practice it's different. When you do it in a match, it's way different and franchise cricket has always excited me," Jemimah added.

Jemimah, who wasn't part of the Hundred this year, has been a T20 globetrotter having played in the tournament before as well as the Women's Big Bash League and this is her first opportunity in the CPL. Jemimah said that she is always excited to meet new players and loves travelling and CPL just fit the bill.

"I love travelling, I love playing for different teams," Rodrigues said on playing in the Caribbean. "I love meeting new people and new cricketers and getting to know them, how their mind works and how to play in different conditions. Because every time you go play cricket, you don't get the same kind of situation. Every time it changes.

"The more you're in that situation and in those pressure moments I think that's the best preparation you can have, so for me, I look at it more as a preparation for the T20 World Cup, and at the same time an added responsibility playing for TKR to do whatever I can to make sure my team wins at the end, so I'm just looking forward to playing these matches and I'm very excited for that," she added.

Jemimah scored an 11-ball 16 in her debut innings for TKR as the defending champions Barbados Royals Women proved to be too strong with both bat and ball.