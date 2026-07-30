Looking back at Ajinkya Rahane's finest performances after his retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane recently came forward and announced that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt video with his fans where he talked about his career and opened up about his journey.

Having made his way into the Indian Test team back in 2013 for the first time, Rahane established himself as a stalwart of the Indian batting attack, especially in the longest format of the game. With the veteran announcing his retirement, let us have a look at the top five finest knocks from the stellar career of Ajinkya Rahane.

5. 111 vs Sri Lanka in 2014

Ajinkya Rahane’s highest-ever ODI score came back in 2014 and saw him dismantle Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. Coming in to bat first, Rahane opened his innings with Shikhar Dhawan and amassed 111 runs to his name in 108 deliveries, propelling the Men in Blue to a score of 363 runs in the first innings. India ultimately won the game by 169 runs.

4. 103 vs England in 2014

One of Rahane’s more iconic knocks came at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Taking on England on their home ground, Rahane registered figures of 103 runs in the first innings of the game, completing his century in 154 deliveries and helping his side to a score of 295 runs in the first innings, which helped India eventually win the game by 95 runs.

3. 188 vs New Zealand in 2016

Ajinkya Rahane’s highest score in Test cricket came at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Taking on New Zealand in the third Test of the series in 2016, Rahane amassed 188 runs in 381 deliveries, helping India to a score of 557 runs in the first innings in a game that India eventually won by 321 runs.

2. 89 vs Australia, WTC final in 2023

One of the most resilient knocks of Rahane's career came in one of the most heartbreaking games for the Indian team. Taking on Australia in the WTC final back in 2023, when India’s batting attack had collapsed, Rahane stood strong. After Australia posted a total of 469 runs in the first innings, India came out to bat, and it was Rahane’s knock of 89 runs in 129 deliveries that saw India post a total of 296 runs in the first innings in a game that the side eventually lost by 209 runs.

1. 112 vs Australia in 2020

The greatest knock of Ajinkya Rahane’s career came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Leading the Indian team without the services of Virat Kohli, Rahane stepped up. Limiting Australia to a score of 195 runs in the first innings, Rahane amassed 112 runs in 223 deliveries as India came back in the series and went on to win the clash in Melbourne by eight wickets.

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Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket, shares heartfelt note for his fans