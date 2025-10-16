'Looking at the future': Ravi Shastri backs Shubman Gill's appointment as ODI captain ahead of Australia tour Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently came forward and talked about the appointment of star batter Shubman Gill as the Men in Blue's new ODI captain. He backed the appointment and gave his take on what the future holds for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming white-ball series between India and Australia. The two sides will take on each other across three ODIs and five T20Is in a series that begins on October 19. Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and made a major decision.

The board announced star batter Shubman Gill as the Indian team’s new ODI captain, with his first ODI series as captain coming against the Aussies. Despite Rohit Sharma being included in the squad for the series, Gill was named captain, as the board is looking towards building a squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ahead of the series, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri came forward and backed the BCCI’s decision to name Gill as the new ODI captain, opining that the board is looking towards the future.

"They are looking at the future and this is what Australia did really well in the past. They wouldn't wait till a player starts failing. They'll be proactive like you saw with Ian Healy and Adam Gilchrist, similarly Dean Jones to Steve Waugh. So India are looking ahead two years from now. Gill respects both Rohit and Virat, having played under both of them,” Shastri said on the LisTNR Sport podcast.

Shastri gave his take on Rohit and Virat’s future

Furthermore, Ravi Shastri also opened up on the potential retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He opined that the two-star batters of the side would like to go out on their own terms, stating that the upcoming series could be their last in Australia.

"Unless there is a series scheduled in Australia before the 2027 World Cup, this will be their ( RoKo) last time in Australia. That'll be their last tournament ( 2027 World Cup). They are giants and will want to go out on their terms. And they'll not want to hang around. If they are not up to it in terms of hunger and fitness, they'll go just like they left Test cricket and T20Is,” Shastri said.

