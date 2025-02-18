London Spirit sign up Kane Williamson as captain for Hundred, Kiwi also set to represent Middlesex This was the third direct overseas signing ahead of the 2025 edition of the Hundred, men or women. Kane Williamson after turning down a central contract from New Zealand, has started to go on the T20 freelance way but hasn't given up on red-ball cricket just yet.

Kane Williamson's second-coming as a T20 player has landed him at the Lord's as the former New Zealand skipper is all set to represent the London Spirit in the Hundred and Middlesex in the T20 Blast. Williamson, who turned down the central contract last year for the Black Caps, had his first tryst with T20 competitions outside New Zealand and the IPL in the SA20 for Durban's Super Giants recently. Now, Williamson is all set to play in the Pakistan Super League for the Karachi Kings and then in England.

Not just feature in the tournament, Williamson was also named the captain of the London Spirit, who recently were valued at £295 by the Cricket Investor Holdings Limited, a consortium of Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs for a 49 per cent stake. Williamson, who stepped down as captain of New Zealand across all formats following the T20 World Cup debacle last year, will work closely with the new London Spirit men's coach Justin Langer and will hope to take the side a bit higher on the ladder.

"I can't wait to join the London Spirit and play at Lord's this summer. I've seen on television and social media the amazing crowds they get at Lord's and I can't wait to be a part of it," Williamson said after the appointment. "I'm delighted to be made London Spirit captain and work closely with Justin Langer this summer. Hopefully, we can go all the way like the London Spirit women's team did, in 2024," Williamson, who has yet to play a match in the Hundred, said.

This was the third direct overseas signing ahead of the 2025 edition of the Hundred, men or women with the Manchester Originals locking in Amelia Kerr, the White Ferns all-rounder while Southern Brave drafting in South Africa women's skipper Laura Wolvvardt from the Originals.

Williamson will also be available for the London-based County side Middlesex for 10 out of their 14 T20 Blast matches and five County Championship games with New Zealand's schedule being sparsely populated for the rest of the year after the IPL. "We are hugely excited about Kane joining Middlesex this summer and are looking forward to him making a positive impact in both our Blast and Championship campaigns," Alan Coleman, the Club’s Director of Cricket, commented:

Williamson, who hasn't given up on red-ball cricket just yet may be playing just three more Test matches in the rest of 2025, was excited to get back to County cricket after a long time.

“I’ve played a bit of county cricket in the past, but not for a number of years now, so when this opportunity arose with Middlesex it was a really exciting prospect.

“There’s a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I’m really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can," Williamson said in a Middlesex statement.