  5. Logan van Beek creates history against Jason Holder, WATCH the crazy Super Over in Netherlands vs West Indies

The Netherlands defeated West Indies in an epic World Cup Qualifier clash. Logan Van Beek proved out to be the hero of the Dutch.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2023 21:51 IST
Netherlands' Logan van Beek etched his name into the history books when he smoked 30 runs in the Super Over match against West Indies star all-rounder Jason Holder. The Dutch star tore the Windies pacer in the six deliveries that shall never be forgotten in Netherlands cricket history. After failing to clinch the game in the regular 50 overs, the Dutch redeemed themselves with a mind-blowing Super Over dominance over the two-time World Champions.

Van Beek collected 30 runs in the third-ever Super Over in Men's ODI Cricket. He broke the record of most runs scored ever in a Super over across formats, across Men's and Women's cricket. Van Beek hit Holder for three sixes and three fours in an epic Super over when the Dutch batted. The previous record of most runs in Super Overs belonged to West Indies Men and Women's teams, who scored 25 each in T20Is and ODIs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Van Beek was spectacular in the defence too as he gave just 8 runs in the Windies' pursuit of 31.

Watch the complete epic Super Over here:

