IPL 2023: Lockie Ferguson backs Andre Russell, says he is far from underperforming

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fourth game of the tournament on Friday. KKR batter Andre Russell got out cheaply for 0 and 1 in the previous two matches but pacer Lockie Ferguson feels that his star KKR teammate will turn things around in their match against SRH which is scheduled to be played at their home ground, Eden Gardens. Ferguson said a big knock is due from the explosive Jamaican batter.

"I don't think Andre is underperforming. He played well in the first game (35 vs Punjab Kings), then he had a couple of early dismissals. I would say he's far from underperforming," Ferguson expressed.

In the 2023 edition of IPL, Russell has scored 36 runs in three matches played so far. He has registered the highest score of 35 and has an average of 12.00. On the other hand, when it comes to his IPL career, Russell has played 101 matches and has scored 2071 runs with the highest score of 88 and an average of 29.59.

"We all know what Andre can do, particularly here that was my first season and first experience of Andre, and Jesus! I've not seen a guy hit a ball like that. I'm sure he will put us a show for us tomorrow night," Ferguson said, recalling his first season in KKR in 2019.

Playing under an Indian coach in Chandrakant Pandit, Ferguson said he's doing a great job in creating a fine team atmosphere.

"It's been a great experience with Chandru from the start. I love his honesty. He gets around all the players. He knows how the team's morale is and how we are going to go about our business as a team.

"Probably from the outset, it's just win or loss but it's about that consistency and try to create a culture and a team value that has Chandru brought into the team from an early stage. It's nice to have him lead from the front," he said

