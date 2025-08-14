LNS vs TRT, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets match London Spirit have been there and thereabouts after the opening game, which was an anomaly. But they will have themselves to blame for the loss against the Manchester Originals and the Spirit will be keen to get it right as they take on the Trent Rockets, the only unbeaten team so far.

London Spirit were themselves to blame for the 10-run defeat against the Manchester Originals, and captain Kane Williamson will have to get going for the Lord's-based side to get going in the ongoing season of the Hundred. David Warner has done well with a couple of fifties and the presence of the England internationals Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton has lifted the side, but the Spirit need their captain to lead from the front and they will have a tough challenge to face in the Trent Rockets at Lord's on Thursday.

The Rockets are the only side yet to lose a game, having beaten the Birmingham Phoenix and the Northern Superchargers in the two games and are slowly looking like one of the contenders to go all the way. Yes, Akeal Hosein will leave after the Thursday clash, but the Rockets seemed to have covered all the bases in the top-order, pace-bowling department and having overseas stars such as Marcus Stoinis and Lockie Ferguson in good form, is a bonus.

The Spirit will have their task cut out, put the Rockets' bowling line-up under pressure and then take it from there. With Dan Worrall, Richard Gleeson and Olly Stone in the mix, the Spirit have a decent bowling attack, it's about time their batting fires in a manner which they can as they aim to wipe off the memories of the previous clash at Lord's, the tournament opener.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 13, LNS vs TRT

David Warner, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed (c), Tom Alsop, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook (vc), Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jamie Smith, David Willey

Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Jamie Smith (w), Ollie Pope, Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Daniel Worrall, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone

Trent Rockets: Tom Banton(w), Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Tom Alsop, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey(c), Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook