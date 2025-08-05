LNS vs OVI pitch report: How will surface at Lord's in London play for match 1 of The Hundred 2025? The fifth edition of The Hundred is set to get underway with the match between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles. The match is set to be played at the iconic Lord's in London. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

London:

The opening game of the fifth edition of The Hundred is set to be played between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles at the iconic Lord's in London. Kane Williamson will be back in action as he will lead the London Spirit while Sam Billings is the captain of the defending champions Oval Invincibles.

The London Spirit have star players like David Warner and Williamson, while star international players like Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Ashton Turner and Richard Gleeson will also turn up for the side. Under Williamson's captaincy, the London Spirit will be hoping to go all the way in this season. But first up, the aim will be to start the campaign on a winning note.

As for Oval Invincibles, they won the tournament for the second time last year and Sam Billings will be keen on lifting the trophy for the third time. The likes of Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Jason Behrendorff and Sam Curran make the team look extremely strong. The Invincibles will be hoping to put up a good show in the season opener.

Lord's, London - Pitch Report

The surface at the iconic Lord's will be decent to bat on. The venue recently hosted the Test match between India and England, where batting was extremely tough. But that shouldn't have any effect on the opening game of The Hundred. With this being the start of the tournament, the pitch is expected to be decent for batting. A score around 160-170 is likely to be par in the 100-ball innings. The team winning the toss is very likely to bowl first.

Lord's - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 13

Matches won batting first - 7

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average first inns scores - 151

Highest total - 199

Highest score chased - 163

Squads

London Spirit Squad: David Warner, Keaton Jennings, Kane Williamson(c), John Simpson(w), Liam Dawson, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ryan Higgins, Sean Dickson, Jafer Chohan, Wayne Madsen, Dan Douthwaite

Oval Invincibles Squad: Will Jacks, Miles Hammond, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, George Scrimshaw, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Zafar Gohar