  5. Lizelle Lee sends Hobart Hurricanes to top with another record-breaking century in WBBL

Lizelle Lee sends Hobart Hurricanes to top with another record-breaking century in WBBL

After recording the highest WBBL score of 150* in the last game, the veteran South African batter Lizelle Lee smashed another quickfire hundred against Adelaide Strikers to create two major tournament records on Wednesday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 17:57 IST
Lizelle Lee
Image Source : GETTY Lizelle Lee became the first player to register back-to-back WBBL hundreds

After shattering the highest WBBL record in her previous innings, the veteran Lizelle Lee smashed another century to script two major records on Wednesday. Lee scored 103 runs against Adelaide Strikers to help Hobart Hurricanes go top in the WBBL 2024 points table. 

The 32-year-old opener scored 103 runs off just 59 balls to register her fifth century in the Women's Big Bash League. She equalled the legendary Alyssa Healy's all-time record for most WBBL hundreds. 

Most WBBL hundreds:

  1. Lizelle Lee - 5 hundreds in 85 innings
  2. Alyssa Healy - 5 hundreds in 117 innings
  3. Sophie Devine - 4 hundreds in 124 innings
  4. Beth Mooney - 3 hundreds in 131 innings
  5. Grace Harris - 3 hundreds in 122 innings

Lee also became the first-ever cricketer to score two back-to-back centuries in the Women's Big Bash League tournament. She has scored 2390 runs in 85 WBBL innings at an average of 29.87 and a strike rate of 131.46. 

More to follow...

