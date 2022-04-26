IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Bangalore vs Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team RR in action against team DC. (File Photo)

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match

Where can you watch RR vs RCB, the 39th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RR vs RCB, the 39th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RR vs RCB, the 39th Match 2022?

Tuesday, 26th April

At what time does RR vs RCB, the 39th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RR vs RCB, the 39th Match IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal