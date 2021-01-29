Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars: Watch PD vs QAL online

Image Source : TWITTER/QALANDARST10 Live streaming PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League When and where to watch Pune Devils vs Qalandars

Pune Devils and Qalandars will lock horns in the 4th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021.

Pune Devils and Qalandars will lock horns in the 4th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pune Devils, led by Nasir Hossain, registered a seven-wicket win against Deccan Gladiators in their opening game. Sohail Akhtar-led Qalandars, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament.

When will Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars begin?

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars will start at 05:30 PM.

When is the T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars?

T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars will take place on January 29. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Qalandars?

Pune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohlder-Cadmore, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvi