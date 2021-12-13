Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs WI Live Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File image of Pakistan Cricket Team

Live Streaming PAK vs WI 1st T20I: Pakistan and West Indies are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting from December 13, Monday. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is hopeful that the Pakistani team will continue the winning streak in the limited-overs series against the virus-hit West Indies. Ahead of the opening T20I game in Karachi, three West Indies players - left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounder Roston Chase and Kyle Meyers - have tested positive for coronavirus.

Before the 1st T20I between Pakistan and West Indies, here is the information as to how, when and where can the game be watched live.

Where will the first T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies take place?

The first T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the first T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The first T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on 13 December, Monday.

When will the first T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies start?

The first T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 6.30 pm IST.

How to watch the live streaming of first T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The first T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JIOTV app and website in India

Which channel will telecast/broadcast the first T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The first T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be available on Sony Network channels in India.

In Pakistan the game can be watched on PTV, Daraz channels while in West Indies Flow Sports will broadcast the match.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akil Hossein, Brandon King, Gudkesh Moti, Romario Shepherd, Odeon Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Rovman Powell.