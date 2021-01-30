Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Watch NW vs DB online

Image Source : TWITTER/T10LEAGUE Live streaming NW Vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League When and where to watch Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Watch NW vs DB Group A live

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Group A live on Sony Ten Network and TV Telecast on Sony LIV. Get all the details like Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls live, T10 League 2021 live, live streaming cricket, NW vs DB live streaming, live streaming T10 League, T10 League Live streaming, sonyliv live streaming, sony ten live streaming, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls live online, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls live streaming online, live streaming cricket, T10 League 2021 trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will face each other in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST with no chances of rain to intervene the play. While Delhi Bulls have registered victories in first two games so far, Northern Warriors are yet to open their points tally.

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Watch NW vs DB Group A Live

When will Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls begin?

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls will start at 10:00 PM IST.

When is the T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls?

T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls will take place on January 29. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls?

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young