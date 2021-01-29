Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls: Watch MA vs DB online

Image Source : TWITTER/DELHIBULLST10 Live streaming MA Vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League When and where to watch Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls Group A live on Sony Ten Network and TV Telecast on Sony LIV.

Maratha Arabians will take on Delhi Bulls in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both the sides had a brilliant start to their campaign. Maratha Arabians, led by Mosaddek Hossain, defeated Northern Warriors in the tournament opener. Similarly, Delhi Bulls also defeated Bangla Tigers by chasing down the total in the penultimate over.

When will Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls begin?

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls will start at 7:45 PM IST.

When is the T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls?

T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls will take place on January 29. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls?

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young