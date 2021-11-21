Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian cricket team

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming When and where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Online, TV

IND vs NZ Live Captain Rohit Sharma will not waver from his ruthless approach but might try out a few of his reserve players as India aim for a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International, here on Sunday. The bilateral T20I series in various parts of the globe is fast losing its context due to too many private leagues but for the Indian team, after their World Cup disaster, a series win might help in partially healing the wounds.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20?

India Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain).