Live Streaming IND vs WI 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to feature in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Live Streaming IND vs WI 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1:30 PM IST

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

At what time does India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 9).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

India Possible XI Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies Possible XI Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith/Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein and Kemar Roach.

Squads

India KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner.