Live Streaming IND vs WI 1st T20I: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket during a white-ball game (File photo)

The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will get underway from 16 February. All the matches will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies would be aiming for a win to salvage their pride after being whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series against the 'Men in Blue' in Ahmedabad.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 16, Wednesday

7:00 PM

When will India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The first match of the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, February 16.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The first T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the match between India vs West Indies start?

The 1st T20I match between India and West Indies will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the start of the match i.e. at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

Squads

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh