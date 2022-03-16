Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ENGLANDCRICKET England will play against West Indies in the second Test on Wednesday. (File photo)

West Indies vs England 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming, Match Timings, Venues, Telecast Details

West Indies and England face each other in the second Test of the three-match series on March 16 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Match Details

West Indies vs England, 2nd Test

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

7:30 PM IST

When is the West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match?

The West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match is on March 16, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match start?

The West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match being played?

West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which channel in India will live telecast West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match?

West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match will be telecast live on Sony network.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies Vs England 2nd Test match will be done via SonyLiv.

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales.